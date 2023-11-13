iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,539. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

