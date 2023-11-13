Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 3,365 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

DG stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.26. 341,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,773. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.