Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $908,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 437,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,031,000 after purchasing an additional 128,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $591.24. The company had a trading volume of 743,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,951. The stock has a market cap of $269.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $598.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.36.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

