Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $160.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.84. 402,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,836. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.