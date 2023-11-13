Providence First Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $41.59. 183,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,423. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

