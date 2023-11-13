Equitable Trust Co. Has $23.97 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 1.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,888 shares of company stock worth $7,652,614 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 489,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

