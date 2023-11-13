Pecaut & CO. Purchases 6,284 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pecaut & CO. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,075,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.83. 63,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,877. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

