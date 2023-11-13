Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.3% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.02. 3,065,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,532,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

