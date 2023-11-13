Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 57,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $90,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

