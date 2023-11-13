Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,396 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $393.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.39. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

