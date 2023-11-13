Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Raised by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $3,068,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 97,106 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

