SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $102,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.99 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.46. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

