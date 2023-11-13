Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $444.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

