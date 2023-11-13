1,453 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VIG stock opened at $159.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $158.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

