Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $376.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

