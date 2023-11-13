Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 11,498 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.44 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

