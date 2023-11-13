Alesco Advisors LLC Has $253.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $253,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJH opened at $242.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.35 and its 200 day moving average is $253.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

