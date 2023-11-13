Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

