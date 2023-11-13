TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,241,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,996 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 1.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.27% of Bank of Montreal worth $1,468,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,294,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 278,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

