TD Asset Management Inc Sells 195,902 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,096,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 195,902 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $825,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $199,877,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

