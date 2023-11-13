Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $25.99. 91,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,846. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $28.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

