iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 616.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,619 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,725. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

