Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,928 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.98. 119,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,376. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.