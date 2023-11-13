iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 715,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,053. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

