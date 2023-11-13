Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.29. 72,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.63.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

