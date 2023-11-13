Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 361 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Elevance Health by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 307,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Elevance Health by 29.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $458.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.