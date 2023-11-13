Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $244.33 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

