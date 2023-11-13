IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 28,032 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.04. 3,573,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,399,406. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

