AGF Management Ltd. Buys 654,261 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,261 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Rogers Communications worth $82,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,430,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 45,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $41.59. 32,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

