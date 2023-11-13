Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 52.0% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 95,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 865,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 66,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $179.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

