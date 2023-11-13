AGF Management Ltd. Sells 17,506 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $61,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,611,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.00. 554,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,804. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

