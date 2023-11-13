AGF Management Ltd. Has $70.07 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $70,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.71. 175,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

