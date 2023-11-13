AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $65,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $793,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after purchasing an additional 171,296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.80 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.