AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 284,045 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,045 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian National Railway worth $105,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.75. 264,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,417. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

