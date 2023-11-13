Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 145.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $104.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $413.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

