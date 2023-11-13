Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $212.53 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,788 shares of company stock worth $135,547,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

