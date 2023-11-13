Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Booking by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.9% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 75.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,070.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,899.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,002.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,877.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

