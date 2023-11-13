FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $246.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

