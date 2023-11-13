Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

