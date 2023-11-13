TD Asset Management Inc Buys 71,194 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,424,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.04% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $275,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.04. 65,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.