TD Asset Management Inc Has $473.70 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 746,789 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 2.26% of Fortis worth $473,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth $330,614,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

