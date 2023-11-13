Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,634,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $607,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,590,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,195. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

