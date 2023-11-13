Resources Connection, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Resources Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,152. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $460.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

