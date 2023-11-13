QCR Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

QCRH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,007. QCR has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $818.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 3,133 shares of company stock valued at $155,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QCR by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

