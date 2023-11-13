Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HNW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.25. 9,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,790. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.12.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
