Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HNW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.25. 9,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,790. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

