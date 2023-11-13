Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.14. 91,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 380,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after buying an additional 179,612 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

