Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 67,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,986. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes sold 15,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $359,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 45,669 shares of company stock worth $1,078,702 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

