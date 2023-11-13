AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,898 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Progressive worth $107,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PGR traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,246. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

