Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,204 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.4% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Nutrien worth $194,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $53.62. 242,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,048. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

