Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,325 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 775,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 101,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,024. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

